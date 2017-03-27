A New Casino is Changing the Way We Look at Bonuses and Games

With thousands of online casinos already in existence, there’s absolutely nothing revolutionary about the launch of a new brand. In order for a fresh face in the iGaming industry to stand out among the sea of competitors, it must offer something beyond a generous welcome bonus. It needs to be like the newly released PlayOJO Casino and offer an entirely new approach to online gambling. In PlayOJO’s case, it has completely done away with wagering requirements.

As you’ll discover, if you read a review from an authoritative online magazine, PlayOJO Casino doesn’t follow standard online casino match bonus structures or practices. More specifically, it doesn’t offer no-deposit casino bonuses, complex welcome bonus packages or any other similar bonus that attracts players with the promise of “free money” that the casino is giving away.

The problem with these bonuses used by the vast majority of online casinos is that they are attached to lots of small print regulations that detail specific wagering requirements on these bonus offers. In other words, if players want to withdraw their bonus money, they are required to bet the bonus offer and - in some cases - their own deposit several times, sometimes as much as 50 times or more depending on the casino. The bottom line, players who claim these bonuses can easily bet away all their money before they even get a chance to withdraw their bonus.

PlayOJO.com believes that this system is outdated and unfair to players. As a result, the brand has dumped the tradition and introduced their own method of providing player incentives. For instance, the casino has special perks, including daily offers called “Kickers”, an OJO Wheel that gives players the chance to earn free spins on slots, a VIP program called Club OJO, and OJOPlus, a unique approach that gives players a portion of their money back on every bet.

Of course, the casino has what it refers to as a “Rewards and Game Play Policy” but the beauty of this policy is it’s transparent and easy to understand. PlayOJO has nothing to hide.

About PlayOJO

PlayOJO Casino is powered by SkillOnNet, is licensed and regulated in Malta and the UK, and was launched in early 2017. The online and mobile casino brings a whole new level of play to the online gambler. It promises players a more playful and rewarding experience with no “sneaky” small print, no wagering and no bonuses.