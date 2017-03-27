Slotastic Adds 3 More Mobile Slots – up to $333 Mobile Casino Bonus Now Available

Slotastic just did a major interface upgrade on its mobile casino, making it more tappable and swipeable, and this week they introduced three new mobile slots. Penguin Power, Hillbillies and Return of the Rudolph have all been popular in the online casino for desktop and laptop computers and are now available in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



To celebrate the release of the three new mobile casino games, Slotastic offers a $333 deposit bonus:



MOBILE CASINO BONUS



133% up to $333

Coupon Code: GONEWMARCH

Valid until April 5th 2017

The new Penguin Power mobile slot game has cool prizes and hot features. Three or more Igloo scatters trigger up to 25 free games. During free spins, Baby Penguins on the same row as an Igloo can award up to 100X the triggering bet and up to ten more free spins. B

Hillbillies is a 20-payline progressive slot where players can bet from a penny up to $100 per spin. Billy Bob, Billy Bubba, and Billy Jo trigger free spins and multiply prizes up to 20X. Sometimes they even award a progressive jackpot.

Return of the Rudolph, the third game in RTG’s popular Rudolph vs Santa series, is also now available in the mobile casino. It has features from the previous two games and a new bonus round feature. Rudolph is an expanding wild and triples prizes. Five Thugs wins the game’s progressive jackpot.

Mobile casino games from Realtime Gaming are specially designed for small touch screen devices. They have simplified controls for easy swiping and tapping. Many can now be displayed in either landscape or portrait mode so phones and tablets can be held either way.



