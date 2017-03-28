Neumob’s App Acceleration SDK Boosts Performance and Reduces Latency for ThinkMarkets Across Asia & UK

Neumob, the leader in accelerating mobile app speed and performance, today announced a successful deployment of its market-leading SDK with ThinkMarkets, an online forex, CFDs and metals broker that provides innovative technology to retail traders around the world.



The company announced in conjunction with ThinkMarkets that it has boosted app speeds for the ThinkTrader iOS app by 42% in Malaysia, 37% in India and 20% in China - all of which are burgeoning and important regions in ThinkMarkets’ continued expansion across Asia. Moreover, the ThinkTrader app even saw a 25% boost in speed in the company’s home market of the United Kingdom, enough to significantly reduce potentially frustrating errors, timeouts and app disconnects that can contribute to a poor customer experience and lost revenues. The full case study is available to read here.



ThinkMarkets is an innovator in the forex industry, and prides itself on offering the best technologies for its clients to minimize latency and maximize successful trades. Its mobile application ThinkTrader for IOS and Android was designed and built to provide the ultimate trading platform.



The company was well aware that while bandwidth is cheap, latency in a mobile app is expensive. A dropped trade due to high network latency (or even worse, a complete disconnect) can result in significant currency spread loss, as financial trading and forex companies have the potential to lose millions per day due to failed or dropped trades during times of currency fluctuations.



Having seen impressive gains in load times and in-app performance for the company’s iOS app, ThinkMarkets CEO Nauman Anees says that his app has gained “a stickiness and ease of use that it otherwise may not have had without Neumob installed”.



He believes that “Neumob was a key component of our app launch strategy, and allowed us to confidently make a deeper push into markets with legacy 2G & 3G networks, as well as into those with 4G speeds. We’ve now given our customers an experience that allows them to conduct trades and transactions quickly and effectively and without error, and that has made all the difference as we continue to roll out new mobile products worldwide”.



Neumob CEO Jeff Kim stated further that “We’re pleased to see once again the impact that mobile app acceleration brings to customer experience and to bottom-line revenues and retention. ThinkMarkets is a forex innovator who are pointing the way forward to a high availability, low latency future for all traders”.