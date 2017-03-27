It Takes the Devil to Make Children Behave for Christmas

If Charles Dickens wrote The Christmas Carol to promote the protection and welfare of poor children, Miss Wally penned “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” (Xlibris, 2015) to encourage good manners and right conduct among children. There is no other time than the present for a seasonal children’s story inspired by the classic tale, given the modern parent’s childrearing challenges and modern children’s lack of basic manners.



In “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol,” the titular anti-hero plays mean pranks on people and does not pay attention to her parents who try to correct her behavior. The naughty girl does not understand why she ought to become a good girl. Then on Christmas Eve, Renie the Meanie sneaks downstairs to spy on Santa Claus but meets a different character instead: the devil himself who goes by the name of Old Nick.



What transpires between the devil and the brat? For sure the readers know Renie the Meanie will be a meanie no more, but how? How does the naughty girl learn the error of her ways? Readers should find that out by getting their copy of the modern morality tale.



“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” will make a timely appearance at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017.



“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol”

Written by Miss Wally

Published by Xlibris

Published Date: July 29, 2015

About the Author



Miss Wally lives in Memphis, Tennessee where she taught school for thirty years, with twenty of those years spent teaching pre-schoolers. Chronic kidney disease forced her to retire in 2015. She used her teaching experience to write children’s books. Prior to her retirement, she received the Apple Award for Teaching Excellence from Evergreen Play School. “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is her first children’s book. There will be more soon to follow.