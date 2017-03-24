Training & Simulation Display Summit Conference Announced

Insight Media is pleased to support the 2017 Training & Simulation Display Summit on Sept. 27-28, 2017, at the Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions facility in Sterling, Virginia. The event will focus on the latest visual display and pipeline technologies for training and simulation, including advancements in augmented, virtual and mixed reality. As the event host and sponsor, Rockwell Collins will also facilitate a tour of their Griffin Display Dome manufacturing area and allow attendees to “fly” a mixed reality demonstration simulator. To learn more about the event and to submit an abstract for presentation, visit: http://www.displaysummit.com/training-simulation/

Potential presentation topics include:

RGB laser projection

Laser phosphor projection

LED projection

Image shifting solutions

Flat-panel training and simulation solutions

NVG capabilities

Blending and warping

IG developments

GPU/CPU advancements

AR or VR headset hardware and software advancements

AR/VR/MR applications

HUD hardware and software advancements

High dynamic range

Wide color gamut

Advanced screens for simulation

Light field or holographic display solutions

Market forecasts and projections

Trends in end users requirements

Trends in live, virtual, constructive simulations

Please submit abstracts to: Insight Media, Chris Chinnock, (203) 831-8464, chris at insightmedia.info

Insight Media:

Insight Media (www.insightmedia.info) is a technology consultancy focused on emerging technology in the ProAV, cinema, broadcast, consumer electronics and display industries. The company authors white papers and articles on these topics, provide technology and market assessment services and hosts events to discuss key technology trends in these market segments.

Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative aviation and high-integrity solutions for both commercial and government applications. Our expertise in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, mission communications, simulation and training, and information management is delivered by a global workforce, and a service and support network that crosses more than 150 countries. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.