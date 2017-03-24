Training & Simulation Display Summit Conference Announced
Insight Media is pleased to support the 2017 Training & Simulation Display Summit on Sept. 27-28, 2017, at the Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions facility in Sterling, Virginia. The event will focus on the latest visual display and pipeline technologies for training and simulation, including advancements in augmented, virtual and mixed reality. As the event host and sponsor, Rockwell Collins will also facilitate a tour of their Griffin Display Dome manufacturing area and allow attendees to “fly” a mixed reality demonstration simulator. To learn more about the event and to submit an abstract for presentation, visit: http://www.displaysummit.com/training-simulation/
Potential presentation topics include:
- RGB laser projection
- Laser phosphor projection
- LED projection
- Image shifting solutions
- Flat-panel training and simulation solutions
- NVG capabilities
- Blending and warping
- IG developments
- GPU/CPU advancements
- AR or VR headset hardware and software advancements
- AR/VR/MR applications
- HUD hardware and software advancements
- High dynamic range
- Wide color gamut
- Advanced screens for simulation
- Light field or holographic display solutions
- Market forecasts and projections
- Trends in end users requirements
- Trends in live, virtual, constructive simulations
Please submit abstracts to: Insight Media, Chris Chinnock, (203) 831-8464, chris at insightmedia.info
Insight Media:
Insight Media (www.insightmedia.info) is a technology consultancy focused on emerging technology in the ProAV, cinema, broadcast, consumer electronics and display industries. The company authors white papers and articles on these topics, provide technology and market assessment services and hosts events to discuss key technology trends in these market segments.
Rockwell Collins
Rockwell Collins is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative aviation and high-integrity solutions for both commercial and government applications. Our expertise in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, mission communications, simulation and training, and information management is delivered by a global workforce, and a service and support network that crosses more than 150 countries. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.
