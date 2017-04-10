Contemporary Fable Reminds Readers of Their True Potential

Fancy a story about an osprey that’s afraid to fly – and how it survives the predators and other dangers it comes across? Then you will love Edward Martin Polansky’s debut children’s book “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” (AuthorHouse, 2015).



“Oscar the Osprey” is a fable unlike most others. It does not aim to expose any human weakness or folly, but to motivate readers to take action to improve their current situation, discover their unique genius, and make better use of their gifts, skills and talents to rise over obstacles. Polansky invites the readers to see themselves in Oscar, the osprey who is afraid to fly, and relate to his struggles.



In an indirect way, the author wishes to convey an important message to the readers: fear exists only in the mind. Polansky hopes his readers will gain the strength to face their fears and live a bold life after reading his book.



“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” is a great story of courage, self-realization and determination for both children and adults. The children’s books appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.





“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”

Written by Edward Martin Polansky

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: June 2, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. During his career he has written for various technical publications and lectured on numerous professional topics. “Oscar the Osprey” is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.

