Author Shows Love for Paris through Rhythmic Children’s Book

Anyone who has read Staci Capehart’s “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” (AuthorHouse, 2014) will have their eyes fixed upon the solid, colourful illustrations and appreciate the fast-paced development of the children’s story. But moreover, readers, both children and parents, will love to rhyme along with the story.



The rhythmic children’s book is the second of Capehart’s published works. The up-and-coming children’s writer has already written three books. There are not many children’s stories or poems that deal with a setting that is Paris, a traditional venue or an archetype setting of romantic stories. But in “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris,” a different love is in play: the author’s love for Paris.



Capehart was inspired by her grandparents’ travels and her collection of dolls they brought as gifts from their visits to different countries. Their travel to Paris may have enchanted the author so much that she decided to write a children’s book about it – one that extols the power of imagination and the benefits of travel. By writing “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” in rhyme, Capehart makes children and parents’ desire to travel more intense.



“Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” captures the joys of dreaming of travel (trip dreaming?). Overall, this is a beautiful story to read at bedtime. This rhythmic children’s book was one of the many children’s titles featured at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.



“Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris”

Written by Staci Capehart

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: May 19, 2014

Paperback price: $17.99



About the Author



Staci Capehart was born in the small town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia in the heart of the Ohio Valley. Throughout her life, the author has lived in many different parts of the United States. During her years in Georgia and Louisiana, she began to write while also taking piano and drum lessons. She has written many stories and poems that have entertained her family ever since she was a little girl. She has a successful career in the hospitality industry and even though she has a busy work schedule, she always makes time to write. Staci has always had a vivid and color imagination, and now that talent is being put into print for all to enjoy.