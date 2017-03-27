Children’s Book Showcases the Beauty of Travel Dreams

Staci Capehart’s “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” (AuthorHouse, 2016) features solid illustrations out of rich colors that get readers, young and old alike, to think they’re watching a cartoon and not reading a book. They will find the story engaging and fun to read due to its rollicking rhymes, but the story’s appeal lies most in a theme that children’s writers rarely write about: travel dreams.



“Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” features Lily, a spirited young girl who can fly in her dreams and embarks on a night-time flying tour with her friend over Paris. Capehart was inspired to write the story, the first in a series, after listening to the travel stories of her grandparents, who even brought her dolls as gifts from their visits to different countries. Their trip to Paris must have enthralled the author a lot that she wrote a children’s book about it.



Taking cue from the plot and theme of “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris,” readers could hint that Capehart has yet to visit Paris and experience the beauty of the city herself. Incorporating the theme of dream travel into the story may mean she desires to travel to Paris to explore the magnificent city. If this is true, then she has done a great job expressing her desire to travel into writing a children’s book.



“Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” gets children to dreamstorm – dream and brainstorm – about the places they would like to visit someday. Children, it’s now time to create your bucket list.



By chance, should you be traveling to Bologna in Italy, don’t forget to check “Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris” at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017.





“Lily The Girl Who Can Fly in Her Dreams: Lily Goes to Paris”

Written by Staci Capehart

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: May 19, 2014

Paperback price: $17.99



About the Author



Staci Capehart was born in the small town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia in the heart of the Ohio Valley. Throughout her life, the author has lived in many different parts of the United States. During her years in Georgia and Louisiana, she began to write while also taking piano and drum lessons. She has written many stories and poems that have entertained her family ever since she was a little girl. She has a successful career in the hospitality industry and even though she has a busy work schedule, she always makes time to write. Staci has always had a vivid and color imagination, and now that talent is being put into print for all to enjoy.

