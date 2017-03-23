Undeclared Food Allergen Results in San Diego Area Company Issuing Nationwide Recall

In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about a product recall initiated by a company based in Southern California. The recall was launched after it was discovered that a milk-containing product was used during the packaging.

As a result, the candies may contain undeclared milk protein which could put people with allergies to this common food allergen at risk. The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires that food labels clearly identify the food source names of all ingredients that are, or contain any protein derived from, the eight most common food allergens. These account for 90% of allergic reactions to foods and include milk, crustacean shellfish, fish, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

“Since there is no cure for food allergies, people with the condition should avoid all foods that contain the allergen they are sensitive to,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “Otherwise, people with food allergies can experience a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing allergens.”

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports that each year it is estimated that anaphylaxis caused by food allergens results in 30,000 emergency room visits, 2,000 hospitalizations and 150 deaths in the United States.

To help protect people from unwittingly consuming food allergens and to prevent costly products recalls for businesses, food allergen, labeling and a wide array of other food-related testing services are available to the public, manufacturers, food processors, importers, distributors and retailers.

