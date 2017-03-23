LionDesk Announces Strategic Partnership With The Colorado Association of REALTORS® as The Preferred CRM Platform

LionDesk, the cloud-based CRM and all-in-one communications platform for real estate professionals, today announced that it has been selected as the preferred CRM vendor for the Colorado Association of REALTORS® (CAR). Through this strategic partnership, agents and brokers will have access to the LionDesk platform.



LionDesk aims to help CAR’s more than 25,000 members better track their leads, communicate with potential buyers, and close deals faster. The platform will be listed on the CAR REALTOR® Marketplace and CAR members will learn about LionDesk through emails, social media campaigns, and events. There will be a dedicated landing page on the LionDesk website for CAR members to join LionDesk at an exclusive rate.



“We are excited to partner with LionDesk and bring them on as a preferred vendor for Colorado REALTORS®. We feel that recommending LionDesk to our members will allow them to streamline and manage their business more efficiently,” said Hugo Hellberg, director of business development at the Colorado Association of REALTORS®.



“At LionDesk, our goal has always been to create a centralized platform that enables agents to have every tool needed to be successful,” said David Anderson, founder and president of LionDesk. “Through this strategic partnership, we are happy to provide our solution to all CAR members as a way for them not only to expand their business but also enable agents to close more deals faster.”



For more information on LionDesk please visit: http://www.liondesk.com/signup_car.html



About LionDesk



LionDesk is the leading cloud-based CRM and communications platform for real estate professionals. Powerful and easy to use with features like intelligent drip campaigns, video emails and texting, text-2-sell tools, social and demographic profiling, integrated power-dialer and more, the LionDesk platform is an all-in-one solution with a reputation of proven results.



Real Estate professionals and others interested in learning why LionDesk has fast become the all-in-one platform of choice by Real Estate professionals should visit LionDesk at www.LionDesk.com or text ‘CAR’ to (602) 497-2376.

