Newly Revitalized Jersey Shore Hotel Welcomes Travelers

There’s good news for Jersey Shore travelers just in time for the summer season surge. The 173-room Days Hotel Toms River Jersey Shore is proud to announce the completion of top-to-bottom renovations totaling over $2 million. Visitors will be welcomed with refurbished rooms, new flooring and finishes, brand new beds, and a clean, contemporary look with cheerful pops of color. Upgrades include a redesigned lobby, modernized indoor pool, enlarged fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, precision in-room climate control, and a new Veranda for the on-site Atlantis Ballroom.

The hotel is located approximately 10 minutes from Seaside Heights beach and boardwalk, and has received the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 5 years in a row, awarded to the top 10% of hotels nationwide.

According to Jennifer Schel, Assistant General Manager, “Before the renovations, guests stayed here because our customer service is second to none. Now, we have the same customer service team, plus a completely transformed and updated hotel. Guests are smitten!” She adds that the new beds are so popular that two guests have tracked down and ordered the hotel’s mattresses for their own homes.

The hotel opened as a Holiday Inn® in 1978, briefly operated as TR Hotel, and has now completed its rebranding and transition to Days Hotel® under the ownership and management of Hotels Unlimited, Inc. Hotels Unlimited has built its reputation for quality as the owner and operator of eleven hotels in New Jersey, including the Hilton Garden Inn Lakewood, the Ramada Toms River, and the newly acquired Sheraton Eatontown. Under their affiliate company, TFE Properties, they also have a portfolio of commercial real estate. This includes the new Boulevard at Brick luxury apartments and other projects coming soon.

“We’re excited to continue raising the bar in Toms River and serving the vibrant Ocean County community,” says Doran Tajfel, Co-President of Hotels Unlimited. “The renovations have taken the hotel to the next level, and rebranding to Days Hotel has proven to be a perfect fit. We’re impressed that this up-and-coming brand has made major strides in redesigning and refreshing their offerings to appeal to modern business and family travelers.”

The Days Hotel Toms River Jersey Shore is convenient to area institutions such as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and RWJBarnabas Health Community Medical Center. Its proximity to the beach also makes the hotel a popular choice for families who want to visit the famous Seaside Heights beach and boardwalk but avoid the hustle and bustle of beachfront accommodations. “The hotels right on the beach are often noisier, not as well-maintained, and more expensive,” explains Ms. Schel. “Our hotel is a sanctuary for guests who want to experience the craziness of the shore, but still get a good night’s sleep.”

For more information about corporate and group rates or to book your stay at the newly renovated Days Hotel Toms River Jersey Shore, please visit www.tomsriverhotel.com or call (732) 244-4000. For more information about the Atlantis Ballroom at the Days Hotel or to book a personal tour, please visit www.atlantisballroom.com or call (732) 731-8000.

About Days Hotel:

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Days Hotel / Days Inn is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Days Hotel travelers have the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand’s guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com. Wyndham Rewards earned the rank of #1 Best Hotel Rewards Program from U.S. News and World Report, 2016-2017. Days Hotel and Days Inn reservations and information are available at www.daysinn.com.

About Hotels Unlimited:

Hotels Unlimited, Inc., established in 1990, now includes 11 hotels in locations throughout New Jersey affiliated with Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Radisson, DoubleTree, Hilton Garden Inn, Ramada, Days Inn, Days Hotel, and Sheraton. Their newest acquisition is the Sheraton in Eatontown, New Jersey. Under their affiliate company, TFE Properties, they also own and operate commercial real estate including many projects under development. Since 2011, their hotels have won 40 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence, awarded to the top 10% of hotels nationwide, and their banquet venues have won 84 consumer choice awards from The Knot, Wedding Wire, and New Jersey Bride, awarded to the top 2%-5% of wedding professionals. For more information about Hotels Unlimited, please visit www.hotelsunlimited.com.