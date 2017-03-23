Blades Direct Partners with Samedia, a Leading German Diamond Tool Manufacturer

The new partnership will enable Blades Direct to distribute Samedia’s award winning SHOXX products throughout North America.

Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, is pleased to announce it has entered into an a one of a kind relationship with Samedia, a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools and construction products. Blades Direct is the only current North American Distributor of Samedia/SHOXX.

The new partnership will enable Blades Direct to distribute Samedia’s award winning SHOXX products throughout North America, which includes the United States and Canada.

“We’re extremely excited about this strategic partnership,” said Eric Gervais, co-founder of Blades Direct.

“Our sales and distribution capabilities, along with these technologically advanced products, will allow Blades Direct to further penetrate our presence within the diamond blade market.”

With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the SHOXX technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.

The distribution of the SHOXX products will include Blades Direct’s existing Shocker diamond blade, which has been the company’s best reviewed product to-date.

For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.