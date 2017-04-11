Magic and Vengeance Rolled into One Book of Adventure
Arkansas author casts spell of thrill and delight on readers at Paris Book Fair 2017
As an author whose passion for arts and fantastic beings inspired her to write, Marcella Schlote weaves an adventure of two ordinary siblings getting caught in a mysterious magic that surrounds the quiet city of Thymburg. Vydia Trake and her brother Connor embark into a magical journey, after they have accidentally cast a curse.
Nothing can stop the magic at Paris Book Fair as the international event featured Arkansas’s very own author Marcella Schlote whose book, entitled Little Town of Secrets, has given more color and delight to thousands of readers around the globe. The book is an added excitement in the fictional arena.
As an author whose passion for arts and fantastic beings inspired her to write, Marcella Schlote weaves an adventure of two ordinary siblings getting caught in a mysterious magic that surrounds the quiet city of Thymburg. Vydia Trake and her brother Connor embark into a magical journey, after they have accidentally cast a curse. With their newfound friends, they journey into a world of magic to defeat an unknown vengeful enemy and save their town before it’s too late. Together, they would face unlikely challenges, until they ultimately uncover the secret that lifts the curse which started it all.
Marcella Schlote’s Little Town of Secrets is a book that she hopes young people and young at hearts will enjoy reading. Join in their great adventure into the world of magic and sorcery. The book is now available in popular online bookstores.
Little Town of Secrets
Written by Marcella Schlote
Paperback | $18.99
Kindle | $2.99
Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Marcella Schlote enjoys writing, singing, acting, and spending time with her loved ones. A certified dreamer and a strong promoter of a better world, Marcella lives in a small town in Arkansas with her parents and sisters.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/50387/208453/208453-1.jpg )
WebWireID208453
- Contact Information
- Hannah Reid
- Fulfillment Officer
- LitFire Publishing
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.