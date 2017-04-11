Autobiography Encourages Readers to Pursue Their Dreams

Through her book, Contino hopes to inspire readers to take risks as they go out and chase their ultimate dreams.

Nothing is more satisfying than fulfilling a lifelong dream. Dr. Rosalie H. Contino’s Born to Create proved that age doesn’t stop one from pursuing them.

After enjoying tenure in teaching, the author decided to change gears and switch careers. She did not let her age get in the way of making her dream come true. At age forty, Contino bravely went on a journey to actively pursue her passion for creation. She eventually became a costume designer, a costume historian, and a playwright.

Born to Create was showcased at the Paris Book Fair 2017. The event was held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 24 to 27.





Born to Create

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino obtained her degree in elementary education from Fordham University. She has worked as a costume designer, costume consultant, and costume lecturer for many productions and events. Her other works include Underground Stories and As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.