Move Over Backpage: BlueListMe Wants to Take Your Spot

"We know we have an uphill battle with BlueListMe, but we know it’s needed and have faith it’ll find a loyal audience. Either way, we’re not going away anytime soon."

There’s another classified ads site on the web and its creators are betting it will be a success.

BlueListMe.com, was originally built to replace the forced shuttering of Backpage’s adult section.

Backpage.com has come under scrutiny in the last couple of years. First by local and federal authorities and then Congress. The forced closure came after a lengthy investigation and scant evidence which stated Backpage was complicit in sex trafficking.

Unfortunately, the sad truth has little to do with Backpage itself and everything to do with its popularity.

Sex traffickers used the site to advertise their hostages. There were a few ads, posted by the criminals, which slipped through the stringent checks and balances Backpage had in place. These ads were what lawmakers used to justify shutting down Backpage’s adult advertising section.

April and Frank R. (as they want to be known), are the husband and wife team behind BlueListMe.com. They are big supporters of consensual sex work and loathe coercion. They believe there is a clear line between voluntary and forced sex work.

In a brief phone interview Frank R. stated:

“There’s no comparison between people who choose to do sex work and the victims who are forced into it. They’re not in the same situation. It’s time we made the distinction. I think it’s a misunderstanding that hurts people in the long run.”

The Richards’ know they have an uphill battle. Many classified ad sites go up and come down within a few months. Unlike other websites, classified ad sites must have a simultaneous stream of both visitors and posters, to be successful.

The couple have made a few changes to BlueListMe.com since it first went up at the beginning of February 2017. Besides an adult section, they’ve included categories for the marijuana industry and for psychics and the supernatural.

As the couple sees it, they don’t want to be just any other classified ads site.

Their new tag line is BlueListMe.com - “The (Alt)ernative Classifieds” All ads are free.