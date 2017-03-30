“Bankroll Your Mind,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (03/31/2017)

You will gain complete clarity with what you want, achieve laser focus on your one true goal, and act with intention and precision creating meaningful results through mastery so you can ultimately take total control of your business and your life.

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rich Perry and Larunce Pipkin’s new book “Bankroll Your Mind: Create Clarity, Focus and Mastery For a Lifetime of Unlimited Success.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on March 31st.

Are you a Conscious Entrepreneur, Business Leader or Service Professional who is frustrated and overwhelmed trying to make a real difference in the world, but you find yourself stuck with lackluster results? Are you sick and tired of spending thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours on programs, books, seminars and workshops that promise to make everything perfect? Programs that get you all jazzed up only to leave you alone, confused, and right back where you started after the hype has worn off? Isn’t it time to break that cycle of broken promises? We thought so too! “Bankroll Your Mind” is more than just a sexy abstraction aimed at getting you going and getting more done. We designed “Bankroll Your Mind” to help you master your mindset, develop the attitude for success, and ramp up performance to get the results you want

and deserve.

You will also discover how to operate with total integrity, to be the best in whatever you do and give the absolute best to your clients. Your new attitude will allow you to take personal responsibility and control of your thoughts, behaviors, and emotions so that you will become the driver in your life. You will also learn to recognize when opportunities present themselves and take initiative. You will learn the power of saying yes and when to say no. The days of paralysis by analysis will soon be over. You will realize that it is more than just mindset. You are more than just a person to be motivated. You are your body, your mind, your spirit, and your shadow. Every part of you deserves to be fed and exercised and we will show you how to tetra-evolve. It is time to “Bankroll Your Mind!”



“Bankroll Your Mind” by Rich Perry and Larunce Pipkin will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (03/31/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XDQNWJQ.

“Bankroll Your Mind” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book provides tips on how to tune your mindset for becoming rich and successful entrepreneur. I liked conversational tone of this book and tips that can really affect the way how you achieve things.” – Dean P.



“This book not only encourages you to make the most of your life but gives you the step by step on how to accomplish what you want to achieve in your life. Have you had one to many new years resolutions fail? Well I strongly encourage you to grab this book. It will help you to set goals and actually accomplish them!” – Courtney Byrum



Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.



About the Author:

Rich Perry is an influencer, conscious entrepreneur, former lyricist, and lifelong do-gooder. He was invited by Jim Britt and Jim Lutes to be a co-author in The Change, the fastest growing personal development book series in the world, and currently serves as co-host for The Change Book Radio Show. His gift is in his ability to relate to each person and take the client on a hero’s journey by integrating both conscious and unconscious performance to create a lasting and powerful change. Rich works with business leaders who want to make a difference in the world. His motto is “Lead By Example Through Excellence.”

Larunce Pipkin convinced himself early on that he could do whatever he wanted in life. What he didn’t realize was he did not have to do it all alone. This realization came to him after becoming a co-author in The Change, the fastest growing personal development book series in the world, and serving as co-host for The Change Book Radio Show. He saw that there was great power in collaboration. This inspiration has given him the opportunity to affect great positive and lasting change in his own life as well as the lives of his clients by turning those dreams and desires into reality. Never a believer in mottos, his motto is, “mottos, I don’t need no stinking mottos.”

