STMicroelectronics Launches Digital Multiphase Controllers for Energy-Efficient Power Delivery in Servers and Data Centers

Geneva, March 22, 2017 -- STMicroelectronics’ new PM6773 and PM6776 step-down controllers meet demands for more accurate and energy-efficient power delivery in servers and data centers using the latest low-voltage, high-current microprocessors, ASICs, and field-programmable devices. In particular, the new ICs are designed to power Intel Skylake CPUs and DDR4 memories, extending ST’s family of digital step-down controllers for Intel VR13 platforms.



The VR13 Serial Voltage ID (SVID) –compliant ICs are 12V-input, dual-channel, multiphase 3+1 (PM6773) and 6+1 (PM6776) devices. They are PMBus™-programmable and feature embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) for storing configuration data. The PMBus communication interface also allows reporting of voltage, current, power, temperature, and fault status. In addition, both devices include a valuable black-box recorder function.



The controllers use ST’s high-performance Voltage-Controlled Constant-On-Time, (STVCOT®) digital-control-loop technology, which enables fast transient response and low output capacitance, as well as Variable-Frequency Diode Emulations (VFDE) and Dynamic Phase Management (DPM) to ensure high efficiency over all load conditions. Protection against load overcurrent, under- and over-voltage, and feedback disconnections is also built-in.



Engineers can accelerate the design of the VR13 voltage regulator for Skylake using the new PM677x devices with ST’s advanced software tools - available to all selected customers - to program and monitor all key parameters, including control-loop response, load-line, and switching frequency.



The PM6773 and PM6776 are in production and available now in VFQFPN48 6x6mm and VFQFPN40 5x5mm, with package and pin-out compatible with dual sourcing with industry leaders. Pricing is $3.00 for orders of 1000 pieces. Contact your local ST sales office or an ST distributor for more information.



For further information please visit www.st.com/multiphasecontrollers



Note to editors:

ST offers a complete portfolio of multiphase digital controllers for VR13 Purley-platform motherboards through the 12V-input PM677x family and the 48V to CPUs, DDRs and ASICs direct power conversion family.

