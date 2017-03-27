Best Selling Book, “The New Code of Motherhood,” is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 03/31/2017)

As women, we are here to leave a legacy that we can love motherhood, live our Soul’s calling, and raise kids who thrive. That’s “The New Code of Motherhood.”

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Saskia Roell’s new book “The New Code of Motherhood: Love Motherhood, Live Your Soul’s Calling And Raise Kids Who Thrive.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on March 27th.

Your kids and your dream. Motherhood does not mean sacrificing your dreams. Most women believe that they must sacrifice their dreams to be a good mother, or sacrifice their families to succeed professionally. Not true. You can have both.

I’m calling you out! If you’re a mom, and you feel you were put on this Earth for a special purpose, I’m calling you out. Happy, fulfilled moms create happy families. Show your kids how to follow their dreams by following your own.

Find time for it all. In this book I show you how to fulfill your dreams no matter how crazy they are, and be an example for your kids. I have worked with artists, business owners, healers, TV producers, and others who now enjoy plenty of time for their kids, their partner, themselves and their calling.

Get pregnant now. If you struggle to conceive, or have unexplained infertility, read Chapter 8. There is always an explainable reason that blocks your fertility. Discover why there is hope, and how you can become a mom, too.

Let this book inspire you to experience every drop of motherhood and follow your dream at the same time.

“The New Code of Motherhood” by Saskia Roell will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/27/2017 – 03/31/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XDQNWJQ.

“The New Code of Motherhood” has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Whether you are a new Mom just starting out or finding yourself with an empty nest, this book has great suggestions to get your life aligned and significantly increasing the fulfillment you feel each day! A very easy read that makes you want to implement the ideas today! I highly recommend!” – Sarah C.



“I like this book even though I am not yet a mother (soon I will!). I have learned a lot. I love how the author - Saskia, wrote this book. Very informative and really detailed. I appreciate this so much and glad to have this with me. Overall, I am very impressed.” – Elena George



For More Information:

About the Author:

Saskia Roell is a Soul Purpose Expert, Fertility and Birthing Coach, Bestselling Author, co-author with Jack Canfield and Deepak Chopra, Speaker and a happy, fulfilled mother of five.

She has reinvented her life multiple times in order to follow her calling. Saskia found her Soulmate, is raising five beautiful children, and lives in the house of her dreams doing the work she loves.

