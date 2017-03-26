Saskia Roell’s “The New Code of Motherhood” - Free Download Tomorrow (03/27/2017)

As women, we are here to leave a legacy that we can love motherhood, live our Soul’s calling, and raise kids who thrive. That’s “The New Code of Motherhood.”

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Saskia Roell’s new book “The New Code of Motherhood: Love Motherhood, Live Your Soul’s Calling And Raise Kids Who Thrive.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on March 27th.

Your kids and your dream. Motherhood does not mean sacrificing your dreams. Most women believe that they must sacrifice their dreams to be a good mother, or sacrifice their families to succeed professionally. Not true. You can have both.

I’m calling you out! If you’re a mom, and you feel you were put on this Earth for a special purpose, I’m calling you out. Happy, fulfilled moms create happy families. Show your kids how to follow their dreams by following your own.

Find time for it all. In this book I show you how to fulfill your dreams no matter how crazy they are, and be an example for your kids. I have worked with artists, business owners, healers, TV producers, and others who now enjoy plenty of time for their kids, their partner, themselves and their calling.

Get pregnant now. If you struggle to conceive, or have unexplained infertility, read Chapter 8. There is always an explainable reason that blocks your fertility. Discover why there is hope, and how you can become a mom, too.

Let this book inspire you to experience every drop of motherhood and follow your dream at the same time.



“The New Code of Motherhood” by Saskia Roell will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/27/2017 – 03/31/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XDQNWJQ.

“The New Code of Motherhood” has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“An excellent book suitable for mothers to be, new mothers and experienced ones! I found great comfort while reading this book from a huge range of different kinds of mothers. It made me realize that some of the feelings I had been struggling with are actually very common. I highly recommend this book.” – Rita Foley



“Every child has a mother. Saskia writes a beautiful testament to the importance of motherhood and honoring your Soul’s calling. Every mother and future mother should read this book. She writes in a pleasant tone, as though you are having a conversation with her. You hang on every word. The wisdom is deep.” – Jessi Payne



About the Author:

Saskia Roell is a Soul Purpose Expert, Fertility and Birthing Coach, Bestselling Author, co-author with Jack Canfield and Deepak Chopra, Speaker and a happy, fulfilled mother of five.

She has reinvented her life multiple times in order to follow her calling. Saskia found her Soulmate, is raising five beautiful children, and lives in the house of her dreams doing the work she loves.

