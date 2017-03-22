Slotastic Giving 50 Free Spins on RTG’s New Secret Symbol Slot with Expanding Wild

Until it was overthrown by the Spanish, the Aztec Empire once brought peace and prosperity to most of Central America. Now the new Aztec-themed Secret Symbol slot game from Realtime Gaming, which arrived today at Slotastic, is paying winners all over the world.



Until the end of the month, Slotastic is giving 50 free spins on the new game and they’re doubling deposits to give more play time on the new game.



Aztec artifacts including jewelry and other cultural artifacts spin on Secret Symbol’s five reels. An Aztec Chief is Wild. When he appears on the second or fourth reel the symbol expands to cover the entire reel and become part of more winning combinations. Three Pyramid scatter symbols trigger free spins where wins are multiplied from 2X to 20X.



Until the end of the month, Slotastic players can take 50 free spins on the new game. Deposits (up to $444) will be doubled.



50 Free Spins on Secret Symbol

Coupon Code: SYMBOL50

All players that have made a deposit in March are eligible.



100% Bonus up to $444 + 44 Free Spins on Megaquarium

Coupon Code: SECRETSYMBOL



Secret Symbol casino bonuses are valid until March 31, 2017 only.



Secret Symbol is available in Slotastic’s mobile casino which has just had an interface upgrade. Controls have been simplified and new swipe and tap gestures make for smoother game play. Many games are now displayed in either landscape or portrait mode so they look great no matter which way phones and tablets are held.



