Heart-warming Children’s Book Plays with Colors and Rhyme

In children’s books, words and colors go together, and a great story complements a great cover art and pages worth of spectacular illustrations. Up-and-coming children’s book author Kristen Aurigemma creates a great first impression with “The Rainbow Fairy” (Xlibris, 2011).



“The Rainbow Fairy” sounds like a typical children’s tale: the main character happens to be a sad little girl in a blue dress; she has no friends, makes a wish, and enters a magical world – rising actions that are common in most children’s stories. But what that magical world is and where it’s located and what happens to the girl are for the readers to know. They’ll be surprised to know “The Rainbow Fairy” isn’t an ordinary children’s book after all.



As readers get into the plot of the story, they’ll fix their eyes on the visual feast that’s in front of them, but the full-page spectacular illustrations are not the only things that delight them. The story’s fast-paced development, well-developed characters, and polished rhyming prose also keep the readers turning the pages.



The prose does stand out, and this makes “The Rainbow Fairy” fun to read in the first place. A highly recommended early reader title for preschoolers, the book can do more than just entertain children with a fun story: it will also introduce them to poetry.



Children and even adults should not miss “The Rainbow Fairy,” which will appear at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3 to 6, 2017.



“The Rainbow Fairy”

Written by Kristen Aurigemma

Published by Xlibris

Published date: November 22, 2011

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author



Kristen Aurigemma enjoys being active and creative. She rarely sits still for long period of times as she engages in many hobbies and sports. The activities she enjoys most are beading and crocheting, and she sometimes sells her unique creations in craft fairs. Some of the sports she enjoys playing and watching include golf, ice hockey, and baseball. But most of all, she enjoys spending time with her family. She is fond of cats and loves to bake, help others, and write stories about people with superpowers.