Children’s Book Shows the Beauty and Hope of Making Wishes

Kristen Aurigemma’s book “The Rainbow Fairy” (Xlibris, 2011) employs a plot device and theme that many children’s writers employ: wish making.

The heroine of the story is a young girl. She goes to ‘rainbow school’ where everyone makes fun of her because she’s ‘different and unusual’. While in tears one day after school, she comes across a garden. There she finds a blue dandelion that is different and blows on it to make a wish. The wish creates a mystical story for the readers to join and discover.



Children’s stories like “The Rainbow Fairy” proves wish making and adventure remains a popular plot device. This story also shows, children and their parents still love stories about a wish or wishes coming true. Furthermore, it proves anyone can make a difference no matter who they are or where they come from. This story is attested to by the enduring popularity of the Grimms’ Fairy Tales and Disney’s Aladdin.



Children love to make wishes and see them come true. By reading the “The Rainbow Fairy,” children will feel hopeful and uplifted. This magical adventure story portrays wishes really come true if you believe in your dreams.



“The Rainbow Fairy” was one of the many children’s books shown at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.



“The Rainbow Fairy”

Written by Kristen Aurigemma

Published by Xlibris

Published date: November 22, 2011

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author



Kristen Aurigemma: There is true story behind “The Rainbow Fairy.” When I was little, I didn’t have many friends, so I built a fairy house in my parent’s garden. Every day, I would take care of the fairy house, believing the fairies where on an adventure keeping the garden safe. This made me feel that I shared friendship with the fairies. The character development of Marie, from “The Rainbow Fairy,” symbolizes my feelings, dreams, and imagination I had while taking care of the fairy house. Building the fairy house made my dreams and wishes come true.