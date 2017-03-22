Jake’s Moving & Storage Rockville MD Now Offers White Glove Moving And Storage Services

All of the new services available are described in detail in an updated version of the company website.

Jake’s Moving and Storage Rockville MD announced the addition of new services in order to meet an increasing demand for full-service movers in Rockville. This local company now provides a complete range of white glove moving solutions for residents and business owners in the area. And, all of the new services available are described in detail in an updated version of the company website.

New services include residential movers and commercial movers for local and long distance needs. Last minute movers are available and customers can request assistance with packing/unpacking, furniture assembly/disassembly, car transportation services and more.

In addition to complete moving services, the company also now provides junk removal services and local storage solutions for both long and short term storage.

According to company management; “We have put a lot of effort into building a team of movers that are the best in the business. We are extremely proud of our team and we look forward to making moving even easier for our clients now that they can rely on us for all of their moving and storage needs.”

About the company: Jake’s Moving and Storage Rockville MD is a local moving company that is fully licensed, bonded and insured. Customers can rely on a complete range of moving and storage services, and free price quotes are available upon request. More information can be found on the company website: http://moversinrockville.com/