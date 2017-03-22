Family Comes First: A Story of a Sister’s Sacrifice to Care for Her Mentally Ill Brother

As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Through her book, Rosalie hopes to show readers the strength of familial love and bring awareness to the plight of people who suffer from mental illness.

A single phone call had irrevocably changed the life of Rosalie Contino, retired teacher, author, and costume designer. She narrates the events leading to that phone call from her brother’s boss, and how it changed her life in her book, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.

Robert “Bob” Contino was diagnosed with a mild case of schizophrenia as a young man, but it never stopped him from working hard at his job. But as he got older, Bob’s health turned for the worse, and he had to retire. The responsibility of caring for Bob fell to Rosalie, who was his closest remaining family. Rosalie had to put her life plans on hold to take care of her sick brother. As Life Goes On tells their story of hardship, determination, and, at times, sibling squabbles.

This book was featured at the 2017 London Book Fair, from March 14 to 16 at the Olympia, London.





About the Author

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University, and her master’s and doctor’s degrees in educational theater and costume design from New York University. Now retired, she spends her time writing books and plays, designing costumes, and giving lectures. More information about Rosalie and her work is available on her website at www.aslifegoeson.rosaliecontinobooks.com.