A Daughter’s Search for Love Creates a Book of Empowerment

LitFire Publishing had recently featured Shirley Jordan’s book entitled Loved but Unwanted: The Power behind the Story at the London Book Fair 2017 from March 14 to 16. The event served as a gathering place for thousands of literary enthusiasts and publishing experts around the globe.

Shirley Jordan starts her book with Sylvia’s journey as a daughter who once felt something missing in the way her father treated her. Knowing that it is love that is missing, she sets out to find this piece in her life. The book implores the readers to find out for themselves how she has made this missing piece her motivation to love herself and others.

“It’s amazing how someone so unwanted could turn out to be the one that changes other people’s lives by showing them how much she cares about them,” Shirley narrates, saying further that love is a powerful feeling a person can give to someone.

Loved but Unwanted: The Power behind the Story

by Shirley Jordan

About the Author

Shirley Jordan is the founder and manager of Playhouse Cuts, a children’s hair salon. She also prides herself as a mother of four and a grandmother of five. They are her source of inspiration in her writings.

More information about the author and her work is available on her website at www.shirleyjordanbooks.com.