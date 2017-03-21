Changing the World of Wrestling: Moving Account of Fritz Von Erich’s Legacy

Growing up in a small town, Ron, like most boys of that time, was a huge wrestling fan. His favorite was and has always been Fritz Von Erich. Through funny twists of fate, they later became close friends, and Jack Adkisson himself narrated the story of how the Von Erich family changed the world of wrestling.

Fritz Von Erich: Master of the Iron Claw details the life of the professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich. The author, Ron Mullinax, explores both radiant victories and tragedies as told by Jack Adkisson a.k.a. Fritz Von Erich himself.

Although the book revolves around the Iron Claw, his career, and his fight against brain cancer, it isn’t exclusively for Fritz Von Erich’s fans. It paints scenes of what wrestling was like in the 1950s and 1960s and talks about the hardships and sacrifices of a world-class athlete.

In 2005, the book won a Pinnacle Book Award and was featured in the London Book Fair in 2017.





Fritz Von Erich: Master of the Iron Claw

Written by Ron G. Mullinax

About the Author

After graduating from high school at the Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California, Ron spent four years in the US Marine Corps with a tour in Vietnam. His background has been mostly in computers and real estate, spending seven years with GTE in Dallas, Texas. He cites his major influence and motivation for his writing as Jack Adkisson a.k.a. Fritz Von Erich.

More information about the author and his work is available on his website www.vonerich.net.