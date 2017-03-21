The Journey to Finding Purpose

Where’s Margaret? is a memoir highlighting Mary’s adventure in finding herself. Like most of us, Mary also went through a life crisis, not knowing where she is going and just lost in all the unanswered questions. Her journey to finding the answers and reasons why things happened is something relatable to most and is of good help to anyone undergoing the same predicament.

LitFire Publishing is a fast-growing self-publishing company that caters to brilliant authors and also an avid participant of London Book Fair. For this year, one of the books they featured was Mary E. Stewart’s Where’s Margaret?

Where’s Margaret? is a memoir highlighting Mary’s adventure in finding herself. Like most of us, Mary also went through a life crisis, not knowing where she is going and just lost in all the unanswered questions. Her journey to finding the answers and reasons why things happened is something relatable to most and is of good help to anyone undergoing the same predicament.

This year’s London Book Fair was held in Olympia London on March 14–16, 2017. The annual event was well-attended by thousands of publishing professionals, traders, and book fair enthusiasts, which made it a good avenue for authors to reach a global market.





Where’s Margaret?

A Soul Searching Adventure

Mary E. Stewart

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Mary E. Stewart worked as a massage therapist catering to doctor-referred clients. She is also a gifted watercolor artist. She has included some of her works in this book.