Telehealth and Medicine Today Announces Innovation Ignition Winners

The journal Telehealth and Medicine Today invited entries that promised to rock and revolutionize the sector to ignite collaboration and progress in a new era of healthcare. Six finalists competed in a lightning round before five judges during the TMT Tactics and Technologies Transforming Long-term Care Conference.

Bruce McGuire, President, CTHFA, commented about Telehealth and Medicine Today, “The Connecticut Hedge Fund Association is pleased to support TMT with its first annual conference & jubilee in Greenwich. Healthcare is a complex and dynamic field with many opportunities for innovations that will extend and improve lives. The alternative investment community of hedge funds, private equity and venture capital will be at the forefront of these innovations, as a source of capital and strategic advice.”

The judging panel was comprised of five highly distinguished experts including finance, innovation, and telehealth SMEs:

Alberto Cota, Partner, Tricap Partners & Co

Margaret Griffin, Senior Manager, Innovation Research, HITLAB

William Kelly, CEO & Co-founder, ReelDx and TMT board member

Michael Sheldon, Managing Director, Nexam Capital LLC

Joel Reich, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs/Chief Medical Officer, Eastern Connecticut Health Network, and TMT board member

Judges used six criterion to select the three TMT Innovation Ignition Competition winners: (1) identification of medical problem, (2) technical solution, (3) relevance to telehealth and telemedicine sector, (4) ability to monetize, (5) the caliber and expertise of the team, and (6) overall impression.



Competition finalists included:

Dictum Health Inc’s IDM100 Cloud based integrated medical tablet Nonnatech: Machine learning remote patient monitoring sensor(s) Health Coin: Blockchain enabled diabetes prevention Gale: Integrated diagnostic clinic system Care Angel: AI virtual nurse/caregiver Avizia ONE Comprehensive telehealth kit

“We were very pleased at the breadth of competitors that moved to the finals,” stated Tory Cenaj, Publisher. “Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain are areas of particular interest to us. All of the finalists are moving the needle in our sector and this is precisely what we aspire to do in every issue we bring to our audience.”

Nonnatech, Care Angel, and Avizia emerged as the winners. Care Angel’s Founder, CEO and Chief Angel, Wolf Shlagman commented: “Care Angel is honored and humbled to be selected and appreciates the work TMT is doing to help highlight the latest in telehealth innovation. We must transform how payers and providers provide care and manage the sickest & costliest populations at scale while lowering costs and improving outcomes.” Gary German, President, Nonnatech stated, ”My team and I are honored to have Nonnatech chosen as a winner of the inaugural innovation ignition competition.“ Avizia CEO and Co-Founder, Mike Baird added, ”We’re honored to be recognized for our innovative healthcare solutions that are enabling telehealth in hospitals, clinics and other care facilities around the world.”



“TMT is pleased to be the servant leader and innovation advocate in the sector,” stated Ms. Cenaj. “We thank each and every contestant for their vision, passion, proof of concept, conviction and at times, the sheer grit needed to bring a concept to market. We too, are a startup, and understand the commitment it takes. We look forward to supporting their growth as we look to the market to support ours. Efforts are complimentary and interconnected - very ying and yang.”

All semi-finalists will be featured in upcoming issues of Telehealth and Medicine Today beginning with the May 2017 issue.

Telehealth and Medicine Today is a peer-reviewed and CME-accredited scholarly journal. Its goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. It offers rapid publication of research and commentaries related to innovations in digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and synergies that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies — anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine — rely on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty.



