Centerline Solutions Opens Office in Utah, Expands Support for Customers in Western U.S.

Centerline Solutions, a leading provider of wireless infrastructure services to the telecommunications industry, has opened an office in the Salt Lake City metro area that will serve as a major operations center for the company. This is the tenth office that Centerline Solutions has established nationwide, giving the company the ability to meet the needs of wireless network owners and operators located anywhere in the country.



“Establishing this office in Utah allows us to provide enhanced support to our growing number of customers in the Western states. Not only is Utah a strong market for us given the growth of wireless networks in the state, but it is also an ideal location to serve customers in a number of other states in the region,” said Ben Little, CEO of Centerline Solutions. In addition to Salt Lake City, Centerline Solutions also has offices in Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Arizona, New York, Florida, Georgia and Colorado—facilitating a geographic reach unmatched by competitors. With great momentum in the wireless industry, Centerline is the go-to partner for forward-thinking companies seeking expert infrastructure partners.



Their Utah office is located in West Valley City, just south of the Salt Lake City airport. The facility includes office space for their professional services staff, as well as a warehouse space to function as an operations center for the construction teams and their equipment.



About Centerline Solutions

Centerline Solutions operates as the “easy button” for all things wireless as we work to design, build, modify and maintain wireless networks and infrastructure for clients across the U.S. This means providing a full suite of services for the entire wireless network life cycle, all under one roof. Our customers include national and regional wireless carriers, the federal government, local governments and private industries who are all trying to meet ever-increasing wireless capacity and coverage demands. With ten offices across nine states (Denver; Seattle; Portland; Olympia, Wash.; Phoenix; Rochester, N.Y.; Tampa; Atlanta; Honolulu; and Salt Lake City) and over 400 staff members, Centerline Solutions is the turnkey service provider poised to meet wireless challenges of all types in order to build exciting, next-generation networks and support the future of communication. For more information, please visit our website at www.centerlinesolutions.com.

