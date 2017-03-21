The Women Presidents’ Organization Welcomes Dawn Abbott as Newest Member of Prestigious Women’s Business Organization

Dawn Abbott is CEO and Owner of Fun Productions, Inc. which she began in 1991. She is also owner and chief creative officer of Colorado Teambuilding Events which is the sister company to Fun Productions, Inc. officially launched in January of 2010.

I am very pleased to welcome Dawn Abbott to the WPO,” said Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., President and Founder of the WPO “As a peer advisory organization for women business leaders of multi-million dollar companies, WPO membership is highly selective. Dawn Abbott’s membership in the WPO is a testament to her incredible success in business.”

New York, NY (Monday, March 13, 2017) -- The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), a peer advisory group for million dollar plus women-led companies, is proud to announce Dawn C. Abbott, CSEP, CEO of Fun Productions, Inc. as the newest member of the Denver Chapter of the WPO.

“I am very pleased to welcome Dawn Abbott to the WPO,” said Marsha Firestone, Ph.D., President and Founder of the WPO “As a peer advisory organization for women business leaders of multi-million dollar companies, WPO membership is highly selective. Dawn Abbott’s membership in the WPO is a testament to her incredible success in business.”

Dawn Abbott is CEO and Owner of Fun Productions, Inc. which she began in 1991. She is also owner & chief creative officer of Colorado Teambuilding Events which is the sister company to Fun Productions, Inc. officially launched in January of 2010. Dawn started both businesses from the ground up and has changed, reinvented, and improved upon both the businesses and life through a huge amount of ups and downs, trials, mistakes and obstacles. Fun Productions is now a Stage 6 business and Dawn is very close to what she feels is her ideal lifestyle.

Fun Productions is all things entertainment for your next special event, company picnic or team building event. We specialize in being Colorado’s company picnic & entertainment experts.

We also have the region’s largest amusement rental inventory including games, interactives, & entertainers: like inflatables, mechanical rides, video and arcade games, and carnival & casino events. 75% of our business is for corporate events. We also provide entertainment equipment and services for High School & College Events, Association Fundraisers & Galas and Mitzvahs as well as other special events throughout Colorado & the region.

Colorado Teambuilding Events are the experts in Fun team Bonding programs including; Survivor, The Great Race, Corporate recess, Scaventures, and many more events that create cohesive happy teams!

“We could not be more excited to have Dawn Abbott join the Denver Chapter of the WPO,” said Denver Chapter Chair Brenda Abdilla “Through confidential and collaborative peer learning groups, WPO members learn new strategies for taking their businesses to the next level.”



Requirements for membership to the WPO include annual revenue of at least $2 million ($1 million for service-based companies) and an ownership interest in the company. For more information about membership to the WPO, contact Tomi Jane DeTorres, Membership and Chair Coordinator, at tomijane@womenpresidentsorg.com .



About the Women Presidents’ Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator and meet monthly to share business expertise and experience in a confidential setting. For more information about WPO, call 212-688-4114 or visit www.womenpresidentsorg.com.

