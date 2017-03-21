A Book on Healing and Miracles Featured in ALA 2017 Midwinter Meeting and Exhibits

“Her story in essence offers a one-stop shopping spree for what it takes to see your mess turned into a masterpiece, for working with God to see what the enemy meant for evil turned around for your good, and most importantly, for getting to know God on a level that perhaps you never knew Him before.”

A ceramics artisan’s inspiring story was one of LitFire Publishing’s featured books in the highly participated regional event of the American Library Association last January 20 to 24 of this year. The Dead Don’t Bleed: Those Who Are Alive Do centers on author Valinda Miracle, one strong woman who manages to survive calamities and near-death experiences. Valinda Miracle wrote the book as her testimony to God’s miracles.

Bobbie Jo Hamilton of the I Am Ministries expresses his take on the book, saying, “Her story in essence offers a one-stop shopping spree for what it takes to see your mess turned into a masterpiece, for working with God to see what the enemy meant for evil turned around for your good, and most importantly, for getting to know God on a level that perhaps you never knew Him before.”

International evangelist Elaine Hollmer of the Elaine Hollmer Ministries describes Valinda’s book as “one that would be comparable to those read about in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.”

Valinda Miracle encourages everyone that, no matter what path they have started, everyone is destined to have a bountiful journey with God.





The Dead Don’t Bleed: Those Who Are Alive Do

Written by Valinda Miracle

Kindle | $17.09

Paperback | $17.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Valinda Miracle is a successful ceramics artisan who founded the Miracle Pottery, where she also regularly teaches pottery class to art enthusiasts. Her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and sought-after artisan has named her a living testimony of God’s miracle.