Hemp Clothing, Cannabis Fashion Review Company Launches in Barcelona

An international hemp clothing and cannabis fashion review site has launched in Barcelona this week- the first of its kind in the world. Founded by cannabis industry expert Russ Hudson, his wife, and professional model Kelsey Close, CannaCutey.com is a review site for cannabis-themed and hemp clothing and accessories.



At one time the base for nearly all textile industries in the world, hemp is slowly making a comeback, but hemp clothes are still unknown to most and even out-of-reach for many; clothing made from hemp is generally more expensive than articles made using modern-traditional methods. Couple this with the fact that hemp clothes are hard to come by and it becomes clear why hemp clothing isn’t more mainstream – especially during this time of international marijuana legalization and re-normalization efforts. But according to the site’s founder, hemp is poised to make a massive comeback;



“Hemp was once the very fabric of society,” said CannaCutey founder Russ Hudson, an international cannabis consultant and semi-celebrity, “but with the Reefer Madness of the last century, we lost what is probably the world’s most valuable natural resource. The launching of CannaCutey is the first in a series of large moves we are making to bring hemp back to the masses. People are finally waking up from a long sleep.”



The CannaCutey website features male and female models showcasing hemp clothing such as hats, tee shirts, and backpacks, as well as strictly cannabis-themed articles like marijuana-print socks and baseball caps. Interestingly, the website does not offer any products for sale.



“We’re not looking to sell anything but ideas.” Kelsey Close, a model based in New York and Barcelona, is the Creative Director of CannaCutey. “Our primary goal is to educate people; we want to show the world that hemp clothing is stylish, long-lasting and sustainable. But we want to have fun while doing it, so we’re also modeling cute marijuana-themed clothing and accessories in the hope that we can once again normalize cannabis culture.”



Marijuana and hemp derive from the same plant; a species known as cannabis sativa. However, aggressive efforts by world governments to eradicate marijuana – the dried flowers of cannabis sativa that produce psychotropic effects – included an attack on hemp, even though hemp doesn’t have these mind-altering effects. Rachel Hudson, Social Media Director for CannaCutey, explained during a recent interview in Barcelona’s Parc de la Ciutadella;



“We need to get the word out – hemp and marijuana are not the same, but they are both extremely valuable to humanity and we need to reclaim control over these fundamental natural resources. We want to show people that hemp is the most valuable material in the world and marijuana is the most useful and benign therapeutic substance on earth. But it’s not as heavy a subject matter as today’s society has made it, so we’re bringing some fun back to cannabis.”



Despite their angle toward public education, CannaCutey founders insist they’re not looking to get into cannabis politics.



“We’re not going to get into the legalization debate or other cannabis politics,” explained Russ Hudson during an interview at one of Barcelona’s private cannabis associations, “we just want to show people how useful, fun and totally normal hemp and cannabis is, and we want to remind them that for most of our history, the cannabis plant was man’s most trusted ally.”



CannaCutey Creative Director Kelsey Close, a top model featured in leading publications and advertisements from fashion stalwarts like Elle, Marie Claire, and Calvin Klein, elaborated;



“We’ll mostly feature reviews of incredible hemp clothing and accessories, as well as cannabis and marijuana-themed items, but we’re not going to discuss medical or recreational use of marijuana, and we’re not going to push the legalization agenda. Talk about legalization has been intense and stressful for nearly everyone in the industry, and we see that the public is getting sick of this debate. We want to show them something else; another side of things that they haven’t seen before.”



CannaCutey.com launched this week with 10 full-feature reviews on the site, and founder Russ Hudson says they’re looking to reach out to people everywhere who are already involved in the industry, as well as people who are hesitant or know nothing about cannabis sativa.



“We want to hear from producers of hemp clothing and cannabis fashion items; we want to share their products and their message. And we want to hear from attractive, light-hearted people who want to be CannaCutey models and show our followers how cool – and useful – hemp and cannabis can be. We’re here to send a message, but we’re also here to have fun.”



CannaCutey.com is a privately-held company based in Barcelona, Spain.

