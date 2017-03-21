Pflugerville Locksmith Pros Unveils A New Website Designed To Be More User Friendly From Mobile Devices

Pflugerville Locksmith Pros, a local locksmith company in Pflugerville TX recently released a new version of the company website. The new site features updated content to provide customers with detailed descriptions of the different types of services available. In addition, the new design includes enhanced technical features ideal for use on mobile devices and provides a superior user experience to make it easier and faster to request locksmith services in Pflugerville TX.

The new site includes easy to navigate sections that provide more information about the company, as well as new web pages that include detailed descriptions about each of the services available such as residential, commercial, automotive, and emergency locksmith services.

The updated website also consists of a web page that provides upfront prices for all services offered and there is an option to quickly request a locksmith technician directly from the website. Company management has also taken into account the increase in the number of people that are searching the internet for locksmith companies via mobile devices.

With that in mind, the site has been modernized and all technical aspects have been optimized for mobile use. The top compression tools were used to improve the site’s loading speeds, and the latest coding standards were used to develop a more functional user interface.

According to company management; “We are very proud of the new and improved version of our site. After months of development, we are finally able to provide our customers with a website that is easy to use on the go. And this allows us to arrive at our customer’s location even faster and provide the help they need.”

About the company: Pflugerville Locksmith Pros provides 24-hour lock and key solutions for residential and commercial properties and mobile units are available for emergency and automotive locksmith services. All technicians are licensed, bonded and insured and customers are guaranteed upfront prices and a 30 minute or less response time. More information is available at the company website: http://pflugerville-locksmith.co/

