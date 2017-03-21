Telehealth and Medicine Today Presents 1st Publisher’s Award

“TMT is the first to tackle this subject area, the first to reach out for others like it, and the first to honor it with the award. We honor Mr. Mudumba, for his courage and integrity in submitting the article, and generosity for paying the lesson forward,” stated Ms. Cenaj.

At the 1st annual journal conference, Technologies and Tactics Transforming Long-term Care, the journal bestowed the 1st Publisher’s Award for Best 2016 Article to Rajeev Mudumba, for his article “HealthSpot: Telehealth Gone Wrong? Not Really.”

The article is a synopsis of a $46 million dollar investment by names such as Xerox, RiteAid, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Health and Kaiser Permanente. HealthSpot’s enclosed kiosks came equipped with proprietary cloud-based software, high definition video conferencing, and interactive medical devices—specifically a blood pressure cuff, thermometer, stethoscope, dermoscope, and otoscope, as well as a built-in weight scale. They were also working with Samsung to bring “lab-on-a-chip” to the product where patients could have blood tests done for cholesterol, diabetes and liver function in as little as seven minutes. Yet, despite a cutting-edge business model and blue-chip investors, the company went out of business in December 2015.

“We unveiled our ‘Vision Statement’ to the sector at the Jubilee and Conference. One of our journal pillars is: To be fearless in the objective portrayal of fact, and hold failure and transparency in esteem, to provide a true learning experience for TMT’s audience,” announced Tory Cenaj, Publisher. “This is the objectivity a true scholarly journal is obliged to exercise. It is important to share because this market has the greatest potential to drive cost effective, innovative solutions to healthcare in the US. As we grow, we will bring more like it to our audience.”

“I am honored to have received the 2016 Publisher’s Award from Telehealth and Medicine Today for my article discussing the failure of a well-funded telehealth startup. The old adage of fail fast holds true in order to learn from failure and succeed next. Sell-Build-Sell or Build-Sell-Build is the ultimate dilemma any startup faces and, believe me, there is no one right way. You choose and apply what works for you,” stated Rajeev Mudumba.

“TMT is the first to tackle this subject area, the first to reach out for others like it, and the first to honor it with the award. We honor Mr. Mudumba, for his courage and integrity in submitting the article, and generosity for paying the lesson forward,” stated Ms. Cenaj.

The TMT Tactics and Technologies Transforming Long-term Care Conference was held at the Hyatt Regency, in Greenwich, CT on March 16, 2017. Partners included the CTHFA and AMD. The journal’s editorial mission focuses on the bottom line impact of the telehealth and telemedicine marketplace. Those interested in submitting an article should contact the managing editor, John Russo, JR. PharmD, at jr@medcomres.com

Telehealth and Medicine Today is a peer-reviewed and CME-accredited scholarly journal. Its goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. It offers rapid publication of research and commentaries related to innovations in digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and synergies that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies — anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine — rely on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty.



