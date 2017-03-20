Raising Them Right: An Eclectic Parenting Manual to Guide Children into Mature Adulthood

How can a parent raise their child to be a successful, upstanding adult? Seasoned family and relationship counselor Dr. Johnny Holloway addresses this universal parenting concern in his book, Train Up a Child: Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood.



Dr. Holloway, who has years of experience working with parents, couples, and children, has developed a personal approach to parenting. In Train up a Child, Dr. Holloway incorporates faith with expert opinion to teach parents how to equip their children with the values to grow up happy and successful. The book dispenses useful pieces of advice for building close relationships, setting expectations, dealing with conflicts, and detecting children’s struggles. Dr. Holloway also revisits the memories of his own upbringing to show effective parenting practices in the past that should continue to live in the present.



An Amazon user recommends the book for every parent and said, “Great insights and lots of useful information for either experienced or inexperienced parents.”



Dr. Holloway hopes to help not only parents but also other adults who work with youths to connect with children and to confidently fulfill their roles as parental figures.



Train Up a Child: Timeless Strategies for Guiding a Child into Mature Adulthood

Written by Dr. Johnny Holloway

Hardcover | $24.95

Paperback | $14.95

Kindle | $3.99



About the Author



Dr. Johnny Holloway founded the Cup of Salvation Deliverance Church and Ministries in Durham, North Carolina. He is a senior pastor, an internationally renowned theologian, and a family and relationship counselor.

