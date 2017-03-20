FUJIFILM Electronic Materials Receives the Intel Preferred Quality Supplier Award for Continuous Quality Improvement

North Kingstown, Rhode Island, March 20, 2017 – FUJIFILM Electronic Materials has been recognized as one of 9 companies to receive the 2016 Intel Corporation’s Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) award that distinguishes commitment to performance excellence and continuous improvement. FUJIFILM Electronic Materials has demonstrated exceptional performance to goals and extraordinary, industry-leading commitment across all critical focus areas on which we are measured: quality, cost, availability, technology, customer service, labor and ethics systems and environmental sustainability.



“FUJIFILM Electronic Materials is delighted to receive the 2016 PQS award. This is our eleventh PQS award and follows the 2015 SCQI award,” said Keiji Mihayashi, Director, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Materials Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. “We thank the entire Intel team for this recognition of our 2016 performance and appreciate Intel’s acknowledgment of the continuous progress we have made as a strategic partner, further expanding our engagements in enabling technologies and collaborating on critical projects.

“We’re pleased to recognize Fujifilm as a Preferred Quality Supplier,” said Jacklyn Sturm, Vice President of Technology and Manufacturing Group and General Manager of Global Supply Management at Intel. “The focus and dedication of our award winners to meet the highest quality standards is second to none. Intel works with thousands of suppliers around the world, and these select few suppliers have demonstrated leading edge performance, making it possible for Intel to achieve the innovations of tomorrow.”



The PQS award recognizes commitment to performance excellence and continuous improvement. A company achieves PQS status by demonstrating industry-leading commitment across all key performance focus areas: quality, cost, availability, technology, customer service, labor and ethics systems, and environmental sustainability which encourages Intel’s key suppliers to strive for excellence and continuous improvement. Additional information about the PSQ program is available at: http://intel.com/go/quality.





About FUJIFILM Electronic Materials

FUJIFILM Electronic Materials is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation with key offices in Japan, the United States and Belgium. The company has multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities worldwide with a full array of custom, synthesis, blending, purification and advanced analytical capabilities to serve global customers in the semiconductor, image sensor, disk drive and other industries. The company supplies a broad range of enabling chemical solutions including photoresists, developers, cleaners, etchants, high purity solvents, low-k precursors, and CMP slurries. For more information, visit: www.fujifilm-ffem.com.



Intel is a trademark or registered trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



* Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others





