IdentityForce & Workforce Present “Building a Culture of Identity Protection for your Employees” Live Webinar on March 23

IdentityForce, Inc., a pioneer of identity protection solutions and services, and Workforce, a multimedia publication that covers the intersection of people management and business strategy, are teaming up to present an free, exclusive webinar.

WHAT : Building a Culture of Identity Protection for Your Employees

Thurs. March 23rd, 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

Online – complete the registration form today: http://webinar.workforce.com/building-a-culture-of-identity-protection-for-your-employees-ifpr

For HR, Employee Benefit, Total Rewards & Employee Experience leaders

During the live webinar, IdentityForce’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Donna Parent, will provide insight into how today’s employee-centric work cultures are driving the increasing need for employers to be concerned with protecting what matters most — their employees (and their families) on the frontline. Specifically, Parent will discuss:

How Identity Theft Impacts Employees : Sixty percent of employees say stress decreases productivity. Understand the psychological and physical impact identity theft poses to your employees, and why protecting them makes good business sense.

Identity theft is the fastest growing crime in the U.S., with a new victim every two seconds. Human Resources is often largely responsible for ensuring that sensitive employee information remains protected. It is imperative that you have the processes, tools, and resources in place to keep your employees' personal information safe.

How You Can Protect What Matters Most: Anyone, anywhere is at risk. You need to know the latest fraud trends and security best practices so you can create a plan that outlines exactly what to do if your organization experiences a data breach, and so you can educate your employees about how they can best protect themselves.

About IdentityForce

For nearly 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. A pioneer of identity protection, IdentityForce’s innovation and customer-centric approach has made the company a trusted partner for both organizations and individuals. IdentityForce also provides custom-tailored programs to organizations enabling them to build closer relationships and additional revenue streams. In 2015, the U.S. government awarded IdentityForce elite Tier One status as an approved provider of identity protection services for data breaches affecting over 21.5 million people. IdentityForce is the only identity protection provider awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal.



