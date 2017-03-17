DJkit Launches Pioneer’s Latest Premium Mixer for the UK’s Lowest Price

Once again, Pioneer DJ has done the incredible by building a series of features into the DJM-250Mk2 that have never before been seen in a unit for this kind of price

DJkit is proud to announce the launch of one of the year’s hottest pieces of DJ hardware to date. Continuing its market-leading collection of controllers and accessories for discerning professionals, Pioneer DJ has unleashed the all-new DJM-250Mk2 Rekordbox DVS-Ready 2-Channel Mixer.

Pre-orders are now being taken at DJkit ahead of the expected first shipment of units due late March, for an incredibly low purchase price of just £299. As demand is expected to be enormous, buyers are advised to secure their orders as early as possible to avoid missing out.

Pioneering Features

“The DJM-250MK2 has inherited some of the professional features of the popular DJM-900NXS2, such as the Magvel crossfader and Sound Color FX filter. Straightforward controls, a clear layout, and dedicated 3-band isolators let you scratch and mix instinctively. The dithering technology on this mixer results in warm, high-quality audio from both analogue and digital sources. Plus its built-in sound card lets you connect the mixer to your PC/Mac and use rekordbox dj to perform with CDJs. Or hook up the DJM-250MK2 to turntables and use rekordbox dvs in combination with our control vinyl to scratch and mix with digital files stored on your computer.” – Pioneer DJ

Once again, Pioneer DJ has done the incredible by building a series of features into the DJM-250Mk2 that have never before been seen in a unit for this kind of price. For the first time, less than £300 buys access to a range of features previously reserved for the highest-end Pioneer DJ devices, including a Magvel crossfader and Sound Color FX filter from the DJM-900NXS2.

Key features of the DJM-250Mk2 Mixer include:

Magvel crossfader, smooth channel faders and 3-band isolators

Flagship filter with nuanced control

Built-in sound card and easy recording

Bundled licences for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs

High-quality sound

2017’s New Bargain of the Year?

“Mixing and scratching on the DJM-250MK2 feels instinctive and effortless. The Magvel crossfader – taken from the flagship DJM-900NXS2 mixer – is accurate, smooth, and durable for more than 10 million movements. Precise, fluid mixes are a breeze using the mixer’s channel faders, and the 3-band isolators give precision across the highs, mids and lows. You can use them to totally eliminate each frequency range when you turn the knob all the way to the left.” – DJkit

For the time being at least, the DJM-250Mk2 Mixer is a strong contender for bargain of the year for anyone on the lookout for premium gear at the lowest possible price. Once again, interested buyers are strongly advised to lock-in pre-orders with DJkit as soon as possible, in order to avoid missing out.

