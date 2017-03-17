Eastern Cape Player has Winning Streak on Hen House Slot Just Days after Registering at South African Online Casino

“At first I thought I’d better wait until morning to tell him my news,” she said. “But this was just too big so I had to wake him up. He wasn’t too pleased about having his sleep interrupted but he went from grouchy to excited pretty quickly when he realized why woke him!”

Chere S. from Eastern Cape is glad she took a friend’s advice and registered at Thunderbolt Casino last month. Shortly after she began playing at the popular South African online casino she had a R106,069 winning streak on the Henhouse slot game.

“I haven’t actually played for awhile, but I have had some luck at the casino in the past,” she said, “But never THIS lucky!”

When asked if she had any advice for other players she said “When you win big, cash out!”

Chere is glad she took that advice herself. She said she’d use her windfall to add on to her house.

“We’re excited for Chere and amazed by her fantastic luck!” said Alisa, Thunderbolt’s casino manager. “She hadn’t been playing here very long before she had the kind of casino night that other players dream of!”

Chere’s husband was asleep during her late-night winning spree.



Henhouse is a farmyard-themed game from Realtime Gaming where three scatters launch a bonus game. Players are given nine hens to choose from. If they pick a hen that’s hiding a Rotten Egg the bonus game ends. But if they find a Golden Egg they get 5 free spins and then another 9 hens to choose from.



Thunderbolt Casino offers hundreds of games from RTG. Customer service is available in both English and Afrikaans and the currency is Rands. Its most popular games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.

