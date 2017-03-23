“My Landlord Helper,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (03/24/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Linda Liberatore’s new book “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on March 24th.

In “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money” you’ll quickly learn how to:

Grow your portfolio 4x in less than three years

Implement successful strategies for managing your real estate investments

Increase your quality of life by streamlining processes that free up time

Overcome hurdles that hinder growth

Through effective technology, smarter staffing, managed communication, and continued learning, all of this is possible. It’s time to finally make your dreams come true and turn your passion into profit!

“My Landlord Helper” by Linda Liberatore will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (03/24/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XC8NJ6G.

“My Landlord Helper” has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This book has great insight and knowledge on the real estate business. Linda’s hard work and passion shines through her book. She provides you with a lot of this knowledge and gives you the tools and keys to be successful. This book is an easy read, yet provides great wisdom in the real estate field and as an overall way to grow in your endeavors.” – James D.



“Linda’s new book is an informative, interesting read for any current investor, or anyone interested in investing in real estate in the future. The book illustrates her experience in the field as she describes her experiences with landlords all over the U.S. Her writing highlights the important keys to investing.” – Monique L.



For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.



About the Author:

Linda is a highly energetic professional, whose positive personality and engaging style enables her to motivate clients, co-workers, and teams. She is the founder and president of Secure Pay One, a unique virtual assistant solution for DIY real estate investors. Linda has spent over 20 years evaluating process to reducing expenses for business and property investors spanning six housing agencies in Illinois as well as nationwide.

