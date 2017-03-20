Best Selling Book, “My Landlord Helper,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 03/24/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Linda Liberatore’s new book “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on March 20th.

In “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money” you’ll quickly learn how to:

Grow your portfolio 4x in less than three years

Implement successful strategies for managing your real estate investments

Increase your quality of life by streamlining processes that free up time

Overcome hurdles that hinder growth

Through effective technology, smarter staffing, managed communication, and continued learning, all of this is possible. It’s time to finally make your dreams come true and turn your passion into profit!

“My Landlord Helper” by Linda Liberatore will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/20/2017 – 03/24/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XC8NJ6G.

“My Landlord Helper” has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Linda does a fantastic job of enlightening her audience with personalized, thoughtful and insightful knowledge on how to become successful in the real estate investment circuit. Her many years of small business and real estate investment experience boldly shine through this text. Whether you are just starting out or already have a sizable portfolio, this book can help provide valuable information to help ensure your processes are as efficient and effective as possible. AND a very easy, comfortable read. You will not be disappointed- 5/5 stars!” – Sarah M.



“It’s one serious book about investments and management of real estate properties. Although the treatment of the subject is a bit technical for a novice, it helps that the author writes from a personal perspective. It’s like listening to a very informative seminar on the business.” – Denver Kingston



About the Author:

Linda is a highly energetic professional, whose positive personality and engaging style enables her to motivate clients, co-workers, and teams. She is the founder and president of Secure Pay One, a unique virtual assistant solution for DIY real estate investors. Linda has spent over 20 years evaluating process to reducing expenses for business and property investors spanning six housing agencies in Illinois as well as nationwide.

