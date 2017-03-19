Linda Liberatore’s “My Landlord Helper” - Free Download Tomorrow (03/20/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Linda Liberatore’s new book “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on March 20th.

In “My Landlord Helper: Keys to Managing Your Real Estate Investments, Achieving Explosive Growth and Saving Money” you’ll quickly learn how to:

Grow your portfolio 4x in less than three years

Implement successful strategies for managing your real estate investments

Increase your quality of life by streamlining processes that free up time

Overcome hurdles that hinder growth

Through effective technology, smarter staffing, managed communication, and continued learning, all of this is possible. It’s time to finally make your dreams come true and turn your passion into profit!



“My Landlord Helper” by Linda Liberatore will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (03/20/2017 – 03/24/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XC8NJ6G.

“My Landlord Helper” has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Ms. Liberatore provided us some insights on her experiences on the Real Estate world. This book teaches its readers how to go around the real estate world and be successful. With what happened to our country during the economic crisis, it’s difficult to find success in the real estate world. Experience is the best teacher, and this book will help us gain the knowledge and the experiences of Ms. Liberatore as our guide as we enter to the real estate world. A good book to read when it comes to real estate.” – Leigh S.



“What a timely read! It has been one of my plans to engage in real estate investment in the coming years. This book gives me a deeper understanding on the essential things I need to know and do. The later part of the book is evaluative and prepares you ahead as you engage in the real world of real estate investment.” – Josh Carlson



About the Author:

Linda is a highly energetic professional, whose positive personality and engaging style enables her to motivate clients, co-workers, and teams. She is the founder and president of Secure Pay One, a unique virtual assistant solution for DIY real estate investors. Linda has spent over 20 years evaluating process to reducing expenses for business and property investors spanning six housing agencies in Illinois as well as nationwide.

