Mother Mails Tribute to Her Daughter in Heaven

How do you watch your daughter walk through such a storm, and then go on after she passes away? If There’s a Mailbox in Heaven is an inspirational biography of a mother writing to her ten year old daughter, Christina. Knowing her God was bigger than any cancer, Christina faced this tremendous obstacle with unwavering faith and a smile in her heart. “Why me?” would never be asked. Instead this diagnosis was answered with “Use me, Lord!” Each of the six chapters are created as packages bundled in love and life lessons.

“It’s not about me. It’s about Christ working through me.” With a white blood cell count of zero, but a heart filled with joy, Christina carried her cross for Jesus as she delivered these words to a crowd of 200 people at Calvary Chapel’s soccer banquet. Lives were forever changed.

If there’s A Mailbox in Heaven carries on Christina’s strong faith and validates that God has a plan for each of us. He chooses us at different seasons in our lives. We need to be ready and make every precious moment count.

If There’s a Mailbox in Heaven

Written by Celeste Bowers

About the Author

Celeste N. Bowers is a motivational speaker blessed with the gifts of writing, mentoring, making people laugh, and being a mom. Aside from writing If There’s a Mailbox in Heaven, she has also written poems incorporated throughout her book. The “Game of Life” was published one year after Christina passed away. Celeste currently lives with her husband, Ted, and their son, Teddy, in Huntington Beach, California.

More information about the author and her work is available on her website, www.mailboxinheaven.com.