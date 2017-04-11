Book of Enchantment Joins the BookExpo America 2017

The author’s thrilling book follows the story of an ordinary young man who is destined to become the greatest wizard of his time. As his life unfolds, he discovers that there are more to his capabilities than what he expected. This brings him to an unknown and dangerous journey to defeating the ultimate enemy of his time.

Fantasy became reality as author Mike Ezekiel released the first book in his series entitled The Legend of the Wizard’s Apprentice. The book was featured during the BookExpo America in New York City. The event lasted from May 31 to June 2 of this year. Thousands of book enthusiasts gathered round one of the most anticipated book gatherings of the year.

Mike Ezekiel brought to life the magical creatures that make up the great and perilous adventure of Kerwyn the Apprentice. He expressed his great love for magical creation. “I have always loved being creative, whether it is drawing, coloring, or writing. I have always felt the need to express myself in one form or another,” he wrote.

Mike Ezekiel’s The Legend of the Wizard’s Apprentice Book 1: Kerwyn the Apprentice is already available in selected online book retailers.



The Legend of the Wizard’s Apprentice Book 1

Kerwyn the Apprentice

Written by Mike Ezekiel

Kindle | $5.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Mike Ezekiel has been a dedicated pursuer of fantasy books. He translates his fantasy-driven life into writing fantasy books. He lives an adventurous and magical life with his wife and two children.