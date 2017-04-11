Author Takes Readers into a New Wonderland

Having grown up on a mountain with scenic landscapes and lovely dirt roads, author Brenda Gayle was inspired to write a book set in the woods.

Brenda Gayle takes readers on an enchanted adventure in Bradley and the Magical Tree. The book was featured at the 2017 BookExpo America from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York City.

The protagonist is a little daredevil named Bradley, who one day leaves his backyard with nothing but his slingshot. He originally set out to shoot birds but ends up spying on a squirrel. The squirrel rushes into a hole at the bottom of a tree, and Bradley follows into the hole, finding himself being pulled into a magical world.

Inside the magical tree, Bradley finds an enchanted world where animals talk and fireflies dance—a world so enchanting it would make anyone giddy with joy. But it’s not the case with our little protagonist, who wanted nothing but to go home.

Little did he know that his sadness would bring him a new adventure—the quest of finding his way back to the real world. Bradley then finds himself in a maze of passages and challenges, and he conquers them with his newfound friends in a wondrous adventure.

Bradley and the Magical Tree would surely perplex, amuse, and delight readers, both young and old.





About the Author

Brenda Gayle, fifty-seven, was born and raised in Alabama. She enjoys the whimsical and loves the thrill of discovery. She said she had the delight of a child when she explored new surroundings, something she applied in her writing. She also loves writing plays and poems.