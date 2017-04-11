Professional Therapist Brings Social Awareness about the Orphan Syndrome

“With all the bad things happening, Satan makes us believe that we are not worthy of God’s love, making us feel that we are alone in this world. By putting your faith in God and by getting a revelation of His Love, you will be able to surpass anything,”

“You are on your own.” This is the lie that most people feed themselves whenever they feel that they are at their worst situation. Break free from this mentality with the help of Dr. Nick Eno’s The Orphan Syndrome: Breaking Free and Finding Home.

In this eye-opening book, the author lays down the symptoms of a person struggling with an orphan syndrome. By providing real-life examples, Dr. Eno talks about how these people suffer from alienation and disconnection, making them incapable of receiving love. He believes that the only way to break free from this bondage is to find God through the pain. By putting trust in God, all wounds will be healed.

"With all the bad things happening, Satan makes us believe that we are not worthy of God's love, making us feel that we are alone in this world. By putting your faith in God and by getting a revelation of His Love, you will be able to surpass anything," the author expresses.

The Orphan Syndrome was featured at LitFire’s booth during the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





The Orphan Syndrome: Breaking Free and Finding Home

Written by Dr. Nick Eno

About the Author

Dr. Nick Eno is an author, speaker, licensed counselor and therapist, and minister. He is the founder of Nick Eno Ministries. He and his wife, Pamela, and their children, currently live in Mansfield, Texas.

More information about the author and his work is available on his website, www.nickeno.com.