Aromatherapy Candles Set to Curb Cravings

Sarah Mackay is passionate about health and passionate about helping other’s live a well life. The Melbourne entrepreneur has successfully launched an aromatherapy Australian Made candle range featuring essential oils that contribute to curb food cravings.



With elements of citrus and peppermint suppress appetite, the Curb the Craving candle is an essential feature of the Time to Thrive Wellness brand.

Research from the WJU university in the US indicates that inhalation of certain scents may reduce hunger levels. It was reported by the researchers that “The present study evaluated hunger levels during peppermint inhalation vs. non-inhalation, in addition to actual food consumption and dietary evaluation (e.g., fat intake, caloric intake, vitamin and mineral intake, etc.) over a period of two weeks. In a within-subjects design, participants completed a peppermint inhalation condition (administered every 2 hours) and a non-inhalation condition. Each condition was performed for 5 days during separate weeks. Results indicate participants consumed significantly fewer total calories, calories from saturated fat, total fat, and sugar during the peppermint inhalation condition. Participants also rated their hunger level significantly lower during peppermint inhalation. The primary implication of these results is that peppermint scent can be used as an effective adjunct to decrease appetite, decrease hunger cravings, and consume fewer calories, which may lead to weight reduction and greater overall health.”



Sarah has taken this along with a variety of positive research results to formulate an intricate Aromatherapy blend featuring over seven different therapist grade essential oils in a candle cured with Soy Wax and Australian Beeswax. The designer and artist believe those functional products also need to have unique design elements for the home, so glassware and graphic art on the product were also important facets to the product’s success.



“The candle industry is huge in Australia now, following suit from the booming candle industry in the United States, however so many people just don’t know what they are burning,” says Sarah Mackay.

About Sarah:

Sarah uses her love of human connection and background in exhibition curation and fashion industry sales as the foundation for her business model, however, it is the love of well-being and health that drives the Australian Designer. From volunteering with Greenpeace Headquarters in Amsterdam to a bachelor degree in Psychology as well as fine arts, working with troubled youth and vulnerable children, this powerhouse is an inspiring example of motivation in action. The success has been hard won and learned.

