Book Tackles the Trials and Tribulations of Three African Teenagers in the 1860s

Set on the Ivory Coast of Africa, the narrative begins during the 1860s—a time considered to be the most brutal period in their history. The protagonists are compelled to migrate to different continents—dedicated to establish their position and gather recognition in a hostile world.

Ricardo Nichols’s newest historical fiction, entitled Blood Debt: The Free Men Chronicles, revolves around three African teenagers from different warring tribes who develop a deep and lasting friendship in their journey and pursuit for liberation.

Ricardo Nichols used real events and characters of the said period and introduces a new generation of readers to African history, racism, oppression, and racial emancipation wrapped in a narrative of adventure.



The author said that his children motivated him to write the book. He said his children felt like there was no African American literature that took their interest, which compelled him to write this novel.



Blood Debt: The Free Men Chronicles was featured in the 2017 BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York City.





About the Author

Ricardo Nichols was born in Saint Andrew, Jamaica. He migrated in the United States when he was only twelve years old. On his seventeenth birthday, he joined the army and had two tours of service. He ended up working in the financial industry after his return. Nichols is currently based in Weehawken, New Jersey.