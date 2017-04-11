Readers Get a Peek inside the World of Naval Aviation Training in New Memoir

Taylor recounts treasured memories with honor and humor in Getting Our Wings, a nonfiction book filled with nostalgia and truths regarding the naval aviation training. Discover facts, pictures, tears, and laughter within the pages of this remarkable, one-of-a-kind book on aeronautics.

Author Bob Taylor’s book Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way is a brilliant reflection piece on the beginnings of naval flight training. It captures a sentimental soul’s musings of fond experiences and acquired life lessons.

Taylor recounts treasured memories with honor and humor in Getting Our Wings, a nonfiction book filled with nostalgia and truths regarding the naval aviation training. Discover facts, pictures, tears, and laughter within the pages of this remarkable, one-of-a-kind book on aeronautics.

Ken K., an Amazon reviewer, remarks, “Bought it for my father who was a Navy flight instructor in World War II. He loved it! He said it brought back many memories and gave him a few laughs.”

Step into the door toward the author’s memories within the pages of Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way.





Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way

Written by Bob Taylor

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $16.95

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Bob Taylor, who graduated from Georgia Southern, became a marine infantry platoon leader, a Marine Pathfinder, a marine aviator, and a school teacher. Later, he joined the computer industry and became a programmer-analyst for three small companies. He spent twelve years of his computer software career being employed by two major software companies. Bob also writes for magazines, newspapers, and military and trade journals. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps as an aviator after having successfully completed U.S. Naval Aviation training.

More information about the author and his work is available on his website, www.bobwritesforyou.com.