To the Future Generation: A Journey in Five Hundred Letters

Retired physician and medical educator Richard Leighton documents his journey through childhood, medical school, Navy years, training as a cardiologist, medical career, retirement, and everything in between in Dear Folks: A Memoir from 500 Letters.



“In the current electronic age, the art of letter writing has apparently lapsed,” begins Dr. Leighton in Dear Folks. In the 1940s, before the invention of mobile phones and instant messaging, letter writing was the common mode of communication. Those years were Dr. Leighton’s most prolific times as a letter writer. When he gathered all the letters he wrote in the past and the present, he had 501 letters to use as material for his memoir.



In these letters, Dr. Leighton speaks of the people who left a lasting impact on his life, including a physician couple who served people without remuneration and Theodore Roosevelt McKeldin, who taught an important lesson on equality and human rights. He also includes a few of his most memorable experiences as a doctor during his years with the Navy in the western Pacific and after. By sharing the letters he wrote, Dr. Leighton hopes to share the insights and lessons he learned to readers, especially those in the same field.



About the Author



Dr. Richard Leighton obtained his medical degree from the University of Maryland. He was a US Navy lieutenant and a flight surgeon for Airborne Early Warning Squadron One back in the 1950s. He was chief of cardiology and, subsequently, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the medical school at Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. Presently, he is the chairman of the Institutional Review Board at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, and a professor of medicine at Mercer University–Savannah campus.



